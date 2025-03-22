iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR) Shares Sold by Sykon Capital LLC

Sykon Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Sykon Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Yardley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Yardley Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 23,316 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

BATS:MEAR opened at $50.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.16. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $49.88 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1301 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

