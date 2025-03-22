Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Acquires Shares of 767 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,320,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,481,000 after acquiring an additional 583,892 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,251,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,881,000 after acquiring an additional 72,149 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,884,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,389,000 after buying an additional 60,877 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,570,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,436,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,148,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,861,000 after buying an additional 77,811 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $125.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.82 and its 200-day moving average is $131.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $117.00 and a 1 year high of $140.95. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

