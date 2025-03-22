LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 48,123 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 42,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Sean Hanley purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.05 per share, for a total transaction of $270,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,817.40. This trade represents a 30.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB stock opened at $71.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.47%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.