Natixis Advisors LLC Has $4.75 Million Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.0% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.44.

MEDP opened at $324.23 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.01 and a twelve month high of $459.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 51.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

