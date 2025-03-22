Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 20,528 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,528 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.37% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of CWI opened at $30.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.83. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $26.55 and a 1-year high of $30.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.24.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

