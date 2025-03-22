PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.20.

Several brokerages have commented on MYPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 157.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 163,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 100,166 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 707,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 35,391 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 12,472 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 55.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 234,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 84,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 10.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 215,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYPS stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. PLAYSTUDIOS has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $3.04.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

