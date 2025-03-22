PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.20.
Several brokerages have commented on MYPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.
Shares of MYPS stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. PLAYSTUDIOS has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $3.04.
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.
