Madison Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 225,613 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 225,613 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,492,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,748,000 after acquiring an additional 251,076 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,696,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,149,000 after buying an additional 921,624 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,959,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,744,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,055,000 after buying an additional 135,874 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,253,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,142,000 after buying an additional 1,885,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $24.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Daiwa America cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.27.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $266,271.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,145. The trade was a 19.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

