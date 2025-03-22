Madison Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 151,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,696,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JAAA. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.57 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $51.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average is $50.79.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

