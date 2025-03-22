Madison Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 156,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 438,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 190,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 3,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $71.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.86. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $62.58 and a one year high of $73.72. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.2935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.