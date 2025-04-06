Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 465,870 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,890,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465,870 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $55,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schneider National by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Schneider National by 489.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 4,856.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National Stock Performance

NYSE SNDR opened at $21.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.10. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 58.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

