ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,596 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 204.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $64.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.15. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.97 and a 12-month high of $70.27.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

