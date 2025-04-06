Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 8,398 Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

NYSE TEO opened at $9.85 on Friday. Telecom Argentina S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Telecom Argentina ( NYSE:TEO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Telecom Argentina from $6.10 to $6.20 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

