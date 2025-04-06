ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $4.84 Million Stock Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 77.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,026,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446,965 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Grab were worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Grab by 7,238.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grab Price Performance

Shares of Grab stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.55. Grab Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.57 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. Analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRAB. Barclays lifted their price target on Grab from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America raised Grab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.90 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Grab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.60 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.62.

Grab Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Featured Stories

