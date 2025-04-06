O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 33,658 Shares of LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Free Report) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,658 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LifeVantage were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 11,608 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in LifeVantage by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 47,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in LifeVantage by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 22,620 shares in the last quarter. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at LifeVantage

In other LifeVantage news, Director Raymond B. Greer sold 8,000 shares of LifeVantage stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $161,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,653.20. The trade was a 7.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LifeVantage Stock Down 0.3 %

LFVN opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.73 million, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.13. LifeVantage Co. has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $27.38.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 34.29% and a net margin of 3.46%.

LifeVantage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. LifeVantage’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LFVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital started coverage on LifeVantage in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of LifeVantage in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

