Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 559 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 8.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 51,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 11.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,022,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,771,000 after acquiring an additional 103,453 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 47.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 37,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 9.8 %

NYSE:SU opened at $33.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.20. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 11.80%. Analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.399 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 45.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on SU shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Read More

