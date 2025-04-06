Pitcairn Co. Acquires 158 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIG. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in American International Group by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 274,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,965,000 after purchasing an additional 147,235 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in American International Group by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other American International Group news, Director John G. Rice bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $78.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $88.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -76.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.12.

Get Our Latest Report on American International Group

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.