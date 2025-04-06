Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 71 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,134,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 10,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total transaction of $860,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,742.50. This represents a 27.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total value of $3,800,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,182 shares in the company, valued at $17,173,226.38. This trade represents a 18.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $287.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $137.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $281.50 and a one year high of $418.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $346.83 and its 200-day moving average is $371.31.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. DA Davidson increased their price target on Caterpillar from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $452.00 to $414.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CAT

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.