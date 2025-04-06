O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 394.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.86.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $111.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.24 and its 200 day moving average is $135.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.90 and a twelve month high of $156.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.39%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

