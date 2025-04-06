Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 30,642 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,642 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, RS Crum Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW opened at $5.22 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.42%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MPW shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.64.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

