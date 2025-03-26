First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 340,347 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 602% from the previous session’s volume of 48,499 shares.The stock last traded at $60.08 and had previously closed at $60.25.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.73 and its 200-day moving average is $64.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period.

About First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

