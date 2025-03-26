DigiByte (DGB) Reaches Market Cap of $195.36 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. DigiByte has a market cap of $195.36 million and approximately $28.87 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DigiByte has traded 35% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00008497 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86,781.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000226 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00011290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.09 or 0.00107266 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.01 or 0.00381431 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.43 or 0.00257457 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00020906 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,604,306,074 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

