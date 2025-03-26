GateToken (GT) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.03 Billion

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One GateToken token can now be bought for about $23.67 or 0.00027276 BTC on exchanges. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $2.03 billion and $14.32 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GateToken has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.



GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,821,828 tokens. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 85,821,827.67866906 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 24.00376455 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $12,346,439.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

