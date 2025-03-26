Osmosis Price Reaches $0.30 (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Osmosis has a market capitalization of $215.31 million and approximately $5.99 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Osmosis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Osmosis has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Osmosis Profile

Osmosis launched on June 18th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 997,427,397 coins and its circulating supply is 717,972,174 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Osmosis is https://reddit.com/r/osmosislab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Osmosis’ official message board is forum.osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis (OSMO) is a governance token for the Osmosis network, an automated market maker (AMM) protocol launched in 2021 by Sunny Aggarwal and Dev Ojha. Osmosis uses the Cosmos SDK and Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) for cross-chain transactions. It allows users to create customizable liquidity pools and adjust parameters based on market conditions. OSMO token holders can vote on upgrades, allocate mining rewards, and set swap fees. The network’s suite of DAO-gated dApps and continuous development aim to create a full-service, cross-chain exchange and DeFi hub.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

