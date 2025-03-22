Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Invests $954,000 in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of FOX by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of FOX by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $53.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.06 and a 200-day moving average of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.56%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FOX from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FOX from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on FOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on FOX from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FOX from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.19.

In related news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,324.61. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. The trade was a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

