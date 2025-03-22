Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (CHPS) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on March 28th

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0591 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.
Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CHPS opened at $29.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average is $31.18. Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.91 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.69.
About Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF
