Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (CHPS) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on March 28th

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPSGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0591 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHPS opened at $29.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average is $31.18. Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.91 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.69.

About Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF

The Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (CHPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the companies involved semiconductor industry globally. The index screens securities based on various ESG criteria provided by Sustainalytics.

