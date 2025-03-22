Wickes Group plc (WIX) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 24th

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 20th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share on Friday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This is a 102.8% increase from Wickes Group’s previous dividend of $3.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Wickes Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:WIX opened at GBX 173.60 ($2.24) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 167.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 161.52. The company has a market cap of £411.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 456.98. Wickes Group has a 12 month low of GBX 130.60 ($1.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 186 ($2.40).

Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 14.10 ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Wickes Group had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wickes Group will post 16.2278978 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on WIX. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 198 ($2.56) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Thursday.

About Wickes Group

Wickes is one of the UK’s best known home improvement retailers. Having opened our first store in 1972 we now have over 230 stores across the UK, employing 8,500 colleagues and offering products ranging from kitchens and bathrooms, to paint, tools and timber.

Wickes is a successful, growing, cash generative and profitable business, operating in the large and growing £25 billion UK Home Improvement market.

Further Reading

