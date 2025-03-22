Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Posts Earnings Results

Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 14.10 ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Wickes Group had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 2.01%.
Wickes Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON:WIX opened at GBX 173.60 ($2.24) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £411.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 456.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.10. Wickes Group has a one year low of GBX 130.60 ($1.69) and a one year high of GBX 186 ($2.40). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 167.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 161.52.
Wickes Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a GBX 7.30 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This is a boost from Wickes Group’s previous dividend of $3.60. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. Wickes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.93%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Wickes Group
Wickes is one of the UK’s best known home improvement retailers. Having opened our first store in 1972 we now have over 230 stores across the UK, employing 8,500 colleagues and offering products ranging from kitchens and bathrooms, to paint, tools and timber.
Wickes is a successful, growing, cash generative and profitable business, operating in the large and growing £25 billion UK Home Improvement market.
