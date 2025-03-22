Fidelity European Trust (FEV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.50 on May 13th

Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEVGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 20th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 52.8% increase from Fidelity European Trust’s previous dividend of $3.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Fidelity European Trust Price Performance

FEV stock opened at GBX 397.50 ($5.13) on Friday. Fidelity European Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 342.50 ($4.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 412.50 ($5.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 388.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 372.63.

Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEVGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 10.41 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Fidelity European Trust had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 93.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity European Trust will post 62.9906542 EPS for the current year.

About Fidelity European Trust

Fidelity European Trust PLC aims to be the cornerstone long-term investment of choice for those seeking European exposure across market cycles.

The Trust invests predominantly in continental European equities (and their related securities) and up to 20% of gross assets may be invested in companies outside of the continent.

Dividend History for Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV)

