Crystal Amber (LON:CRS) Issues Earnings Results

Crystal Amber (LON:CRS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.91) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Crystal Amber had a net margin of 90.42% and a return on equity of 11.18%.
Crystal Amber Stock Performance
LON CRS opened at GBX 113 ($1.46) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £79.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.74. Crystal Amber has a fifty-two week low of GBX 71 ($0.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 128.64 ($1.66). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 114.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 111.50.
About Crystal Amber
