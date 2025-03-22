Crystal Amber (LON:CRS) Issues Earnings Results

Crystal Amber (LON:CRS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.91) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Crystal Amber had a net margin of 90.42% and a return on equity of 11.18%.

Crystal Amber Stock Performance

LON CRS opened at GBX 113 ($1.46) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £79.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.74. Crystal Amber has a fifty-two week low of GBX 71 ($0.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 128.64 ($1.66). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 114.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 111.50.

About Crystal Amber

Crystal Amber Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited. It is managed by Crystal Amber Advisors (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

