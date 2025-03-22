Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (TYG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.365 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.42. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $29.54 and a twelve month high of $48.76.

Insider Activity at Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

In other Tortoise Energy Infrastructure news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 9,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $391,099.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,066,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,300,616.46. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Featured Articles

