Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $193.13 Million

Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last week, Peanut the Squirrel has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Peanut the Squirrel token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peanut the Squirrel has a total market capitalization of $193.13 million and approximately $224.06 million worth of Peanut the Squirrel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Peanut the Squirrel Token Profile

Peanut the Squirrel’s launch date was October 31st, 2024. Peanut the Squirrel’s total supply is 999,853,016 tokens. Peanut the Squirrel’s official website is www.pnutsol.com. Peanut the Squirrel’s official Twitter account is @pnutsolana.

Buying and Selling Peanut the Squirrel

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Peanut the Squirrel has a current supply of 999,853,016.121019. The last known price of Peanut the Squirrel is 0.18843933 USD and is up 9.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 259 active market(s) with $179,289,283.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pnutsol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut the Squirrel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut the Squirrel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peanut the Squirrel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

