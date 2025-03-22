Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $11,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $568,309,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 514.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,391,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514,792 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,870,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,431 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 391,951.9% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,215,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,051 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 500.7% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,048,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,797,000 after acquiring an additional 873,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $18,060,939.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,964,191.81. This represents a 14.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $108,621.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 148,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,568.24. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 905,864 shares of company stock valued at $77,824,710 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $82.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $59.83 and a 1 year high of $91.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.04. The firm has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.27.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

