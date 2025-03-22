Rosalind Advisors Inc. Has $885,000 Stock Position in Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI)

Rosalind Advisors Inc. raised its position in Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Free Report) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316,428 shares during the period. Biofrontera accounts for about 0.4% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned 10.48% of Biofrontera worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biofrontera by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 811,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 309,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Biofrontera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BFRI opened at $0.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.30. Biofrontera Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.43.

About Biofrontera

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.

