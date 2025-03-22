Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 53,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $856,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $75.55 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.10 and a 1 year high of $84.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.40. The company has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.88.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $1,102,179.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,253.92. This represents a 20.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $285,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,778.56. The trade was a 5.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

