Rep. April McClain Delaney Buys Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK) Stock

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently bought shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK). In a filing disclosed on March 20th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Viking stock on February 17th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) on 2/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 2/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) on 2/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) on 2/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) on 2/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) on 2/22/2025.

Viking Stock Performance

VIK opened at $40.11 on Friday. Viking Holdings Ltd has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $53.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion and a PE ratio of 154.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Viking ( NYSE:VIK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viking Holdings Ltd will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Viking in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Viking from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Viking from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a $46.00 price target on Viking and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Viking from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Viking in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Viking in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Viking in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Viking in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Viking in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

