Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) to Hold

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SIEGY. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 2.6 %

OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $123.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.90 and its 200-day moving average is $103.21. The firm has a market cap of $198.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.24. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $83.64 and a 12 month high of $131.87.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

