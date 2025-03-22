Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,630 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $21,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth $1,702,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in American International Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $83.03 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $84.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of -39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. On average, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -76.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, Director John G. Rice bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

