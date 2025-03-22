FS Credit Opportunities Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FSCO)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0645 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSCO opened at $7.15 on Friday. FS Credit Opportunities has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $7.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS Credit Opportunities

In other news, Director Keith Bethel bought 5,000 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,200. The trade was a 33.33 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

