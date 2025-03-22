FS Credit Opportunities Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FSCO)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCOGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0645 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSCO opened at $7.15 on Friday. FS Credit Opportunities has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $7.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS Credit Opportunities

In other news, Director Keith Bethel bought 5,000 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,200. The trade was a 33.33 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO)

