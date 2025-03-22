Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management accounts for approximately 0.6% of AXQ Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APO. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 26.5% during the third quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 775,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,896,000 after buying an additional 162,678 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $3,994,000. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 50.9% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 77,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,735,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $685,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $143.53 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $189.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.31 and a 200-day moving average of $151.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 25.31%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at $59,697,517.92. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $71,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,604,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,913,877,766. This trade represents a 1.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on APO

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.