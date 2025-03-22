Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 238,174 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 251,806 shares.The stock last traded at $111.95 and had previously closed at $111.38.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

