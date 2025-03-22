Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Plans $0.08 Dividend

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0843 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.
Spin Master Price Performance
SNMSF stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. Spin Master has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.03.
Spin Master Company Profile
