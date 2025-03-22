Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Plans $0.08 Dividend

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0843 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.

Spin Master Price Performance

SNMSF stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. Spin Master has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.03.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children’s entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment’s product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

