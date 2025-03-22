Intevac, Inc. Announces Special Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) declared a special dividend on Friday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Intevac Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IVAC opened at $4.03 on Friday. Intevac has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $4.42. The company has a market cap of $109.49 million, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intevac in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

