Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL) Increases Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This is a 10.0% increase from Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited’s previous interim dividend of $0.40.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

Insider Transactions at Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited

In other news, insider Bruce MacDiarmid acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$33.86 ($21.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$101,580.00 ($63,886.79). 35.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, an investment company, engages in investing various industries and asset classes in Australia. It operates through Strategic Portfolio, Large Caps Portfolio, Emerging Companies Portfolio, Private Equity Portfolio, Structured Yield Portfolio, and Property Portfolio segments.

