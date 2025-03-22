HUB Investment Partners LLC Acquires 15,916 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 182.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,916 shares during the quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,335,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,037,193 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,232,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,466,000 after buying an additional 2,073,546 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,616,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,665,000 after buying an additional 1,354,334 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,260,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,419,000 after acquiring an additional 321,166 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4,867.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,210,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,891 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day moving average is $26.05. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.21.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.