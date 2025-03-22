Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Bought by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 80.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Trimble were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 159,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,279,000 after acquiring an additional 71,891 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 750,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,594,000 after acquiring an additional 136,452 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 40,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 17,424 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 768.5% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 149,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,295,000 after acquiring an additional 132,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,056,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $127,692,000 after acquiring an additional 676,954 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $70.54 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $77.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total value of $153,702.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,529.98. This trade represents a 17.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $411,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,421 shares of company stock valued at $831,683. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

