Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Insider Mary Beth Denooyer Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $400,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,511 shares in the company, valued at $5,960,482.29. This trade represents a 6.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mary Beth Denooyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 4th, Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $408,600.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $33.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.53 and a 52-week high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $39.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

