Royce & Associates LP Sells 46,485 Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,485 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Olaplex were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abel Hall LLC increased its position in Olaplex by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Olaplex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Olaplex by 290.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 21,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Olaplex from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Olaplex from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Olaplex Stock Down 0.7 %

OLPX stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 10.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $890.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 2.44. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $2.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Olaplex news, General Counsel John C. Duffy sold 35,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $50,418.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 348,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,027.20. This represents a 9.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Trisha L. Fox sold 26,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $38,197.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 461,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,629.12. This represents a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Olaplex Profile

(Free Report)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.