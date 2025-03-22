Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $128.40 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $114.37 and a 52 week high of $135.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

