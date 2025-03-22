Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Issues Earnings Results

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SLRX stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.59. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for cancers with unmet medical need. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

