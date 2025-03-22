Sykon Capital LLC Has $288,000 Holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Sykon Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Sykon Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTHR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,545,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTHR opened at $250.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.97 and a 200-day moving average of $259.94. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $219.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.04.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

